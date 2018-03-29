Police blotter

Motorist does 94 mph in 35 mph zone

RUTLAND | On March 21, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling at 94 mph in a posted 35 mph speed zone on West Street in Rutland City. Troopers located the vehicle on Susan Lane. The vehicle was smoking and had been involved in a collision with a male hunched over the driver’s seat. The driver was Garrett Blanchard, 36. Blanchard had consumed alcohol. He was taken into custody for driving under the influence and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

Troopers nab DUI offender

NEW HAVEN | On March 22, during the early morning hours, Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on Route 7 in Addison County. Troopers focused their efforts on enforcing motor vehicle laws. While on patrol, troopers made multiple motor vehicle stops and arrested one operator for driving under the influence.

Martindale arrested after fight

PITTSFORD | On March 22, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a family fight in Pittsford. An investigation revealed that Frances A. Martindale, 38, caused bodily injury to a family or household member. Martindale was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the VSP barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Martindale was released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division.