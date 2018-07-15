Police Blotter

Swimming hole traffic jam

BRISTOL | On July 1, Vermont State Police were made aware of several vehicles parked in the travel portion of the roadway on Lincoln Road near Bartlett Falls in the town of Bristol. Upon arrival on scene, troopers deemed that several vehicles posed a significant traffic hazard as they hindered the flow of traffic. Some of these vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene after several warnings were given for them to be moved. State Police remind motorists not to park in the travel portion of the roadway and to ensure all vehicles and valuables are secured when visiting state parks and local swimming areas.

Citation issued for New York man for alleged sexual assault

NORTH FERRISBURGH | On June 20, Vermont State Police detectives assigned to the Vermont Bureau of Criminal Investigations, were notified of a sexual assault complaint in North Ferrisburg. During the course of investigation, which included a number of interviews, it was alleged, on two occasions, Aaron Candido, 45, of St. Johnsville, New York, sexually assaulted a victim who was unresponsive following medical events. On July 3, VSP detective troopers issued a citation for Candido appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division for the above offenses.

Motorcyclist stopped for DUI

NEW HAVEN | On July 4, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven barracks received a report to be on the lookout for a Harley Davidson motorcycle operating erratically on Route 17 in the town of New Haven. Troopers located the motorcycle on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven near the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Patrick Tynan, 58, of Ferrisburgh. While speaking with Tynan, troopers detected signs of impairment. Tynan was subsequently screened for driving under the influence and placed under arrest for DUI. Tynan was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Tynan was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on July 23, at 12:30 p.m., to answer to the charge of DUI 3. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department.

Theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods

RUTLAND TOWN | On July 1, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a retail theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Kenneth Stone, 29, of Hubbardton, had committed the offense of retail theft. Stone was located at a later date and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on Aug. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

DUI stop in Rutland Town

RUTLAND TOWN | On July 4, at 10:30 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Rutland barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cold River Road in the town of Rutland, for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Alice Peterson, 42, Ludlow. While speaking with Peterson, she showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Peterson was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the barracks for processing. After processing Peterson was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.