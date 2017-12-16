Police blotter

Salisbury man to appear in court SALISBURY | On Dec. 5, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven off Maple Street in Salisbury, through a field and parked. While responding, VSP received information the vehicle had driven into a pond. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the operator, Charles Morris, 64, of Salisbury. State Police detected signs of alcohol impairment. Morris was transported to Porter Medical Center by Middlebury EMS for injuries sustained from driving into the pond. At UVM-Porter Medical Center, Morris was processed for DUI. Morris was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison District Court on Feb. 26 to answer the charge of DUI. Route 7 crash RUTLAND | On Dec. 5, at approximately 10:47 a.m., Vermont State Police of the Rutland barracks responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 at the intersection on McKinley Avenue in Rutland. An investigation revealed that Bess Lovett, 59, of Rutland Town, was traveling northbound in a 2011 Lexus and stopped in order to turn left onto McKinley Ave. Meanwhile, Van Bennett, 47, of Williamstown, was traveling north in a 2003 Acura and failed to stop before crashing into the rear of Lovett’s car. Bennett’s car sustained moderate contact damage due to impacting the Lexus. Lovett’s car sustained minor damage to the rear bumper. No injuries were reported to VSP. The Acura was towed away by a local tow service. The Lexus was driven away. Bennett was found at fault for this crash, due to failing to operating his vehicle while having regard for actual or potential hazards. Police looking for Robert Ettori RUTLAND | On Dec. 4, Vermont State Police troopers assigned to the Rutland Barracks investigated a reported theft of an automobile from a residence on Hitzel Terrace in Rutland Town. The victim reported Robert Ettori had left her residence between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 4 with her gray Audi A4 bearing Vermont registration. The accused, Robert Ettori, 20, of Rutland, has been in contact with the victim, but has refused to return the vehicle. Anyone who has contact with Ettori is requested to contact Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. An investigation is ongoing.

Assault in Orwell ORWELL | On Nov. 19, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported assault that took place at a residence in Orwell. Investigation revealed that Nicholas Mobilio, 25, of Astoria (New York City), NY, assaulted a family member causing injury. Mobilo was subsequently placed under arrest, processed and released on citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge. Maple syrup stolen BRISTOL | Vermont State Police in New Haven received a call from Alan Mayer of Bristol advising that someone entered his maple sugar building located at 4393 South Route 116 in Bristol sometime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 and stole several gallon jugs of maple syrup as well as vandalized his sugaring equipment. Vermont State Police ask anyone who may have seen and/or heard anyone in the area during this time to please contact Cpl. Michelle LeBlanc at the New Haven Barrack at 388-4919. Accident on Lincoln Road LINCOLN | On Nov. 22, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle collision with a tree on South Lincoln Road in Lincoln. State Police arrived on scene and identified the operator as Ronald Brown, 63, of Lincoln. Brown advised that prior to the collision he had been traveling southbound on South Lincoln Road at approximately 20-25mph. Brown advised that he became distracted briefly and looked away from the road and subsequently collided with a tree. A branch from the tree subsequently fell onto a nearby power line. Brown sustained no injuries as a result of the collision and his vehicle sustained heavy front end damage. Alcohol nor drugs played a factor in the collision. State Police were assisted on scene by the Lincoln Fire Department and Green Mountain Power. Fort Ann man speeding on Route 22A SHOREHAM | On Dec. 2, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22A in Shoreham at a high rate of speed. Upon activation of a radar unit, the vehicle was recorded traveling 88 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. The Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the traffic violation. State Police made contact with the operator, David Sears, 51 of Fort Ann, NY Sears was taken into custody for excessive speed. At which time Troopers detected signs of impairment. Sears was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks where he was screened and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Sears was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison County District Court Jan. 22 to answer to the charges of excessive speed and DUI-Drugs.