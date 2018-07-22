Police Blotter

Police seek fatality details

WEYBRIDGE | On July 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on James Road in the town of Weybridge. Troopers observed a blue 2015 GMC truck at rest with severe contact damage. The operator, later identified as Randall Quesnel Jr., 36, of Ferrisburgh, was transported to UVM Porter Medical Center by Middlebury Rescue prior to troopers arriving. Quesnel was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Porter. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Weybridge Fire Department,Middlebury Rescue, Middlebury Heavy Rescue, and EJM Enterprises. Anyone with information regarding the crash is requested to contact VSP Trooper Tyler Silva at (802) 388-4919.

Fire investigation underway

RUTLAND | On July 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Rutland City Fire Department, along with the Rutland Town Fire Department, responded to 90 Strongs Ave. in the city for a reported structure fire. Firefighters observed a vacant residential structure emitting flames from the front of the structure. Rutland City Fire Chief Jim Larson requested fire investigators to respond to the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. Fire Investigators responded once the debris had cooled down to conduct an origin and cause investigation. According to Dective Sgt. Matthew Hill of the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit of the Vermont Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the origin of the fire was located in the stairwell and front foyer; the cause of the fire is undetermined but still under investigation. The homeowner, Paul Arnado, was not at the residence and the structure has been vacant for an extended period of time. The property sustained heavy fire damage and is considered a total loss. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Hill at 524-5993 or tips can be reported to the Vermont Arson Tip Line at 1-800-32-ARSON.

Bruno cited for theft

RUTLAND TOWN | On June 3, Vermont State Police troopers were notified that an individual had bagged items at a self-checkout station in the Hannaford Supermarket, located on U.S. Route 7. The person attempted to leave without paying for some of the items.

Troopers responded to the call and were told by store officials that Jess Bruno, 39, of West Rutland, had only paid for some of the items he had scanned and bagged, leaving a balance to be paid on the self-checkout screen and attempted to leave the store before being stopped by employees.

Police learned that Bruno had bagged other items that had never been scanned or paid for at the self-checkout station entirely.

Store employees advised the recovered merchandise that had been taken without payment totaled an approximate $65.49 in value.

Bruno was cited to appear in court at a later date and time for the offense of Retail theft and released.