Police Blotter

Two-vehicle crash on Route 17

NEW HAVEN | On July 17, at approximately 6:32 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 17, in the town of New Haven. Both vehicles were located in the eastbound lane of Route 17, facing east. Preliminary investigation indicates Regan Wedge Jr. and Bailey Allard were both traveling eastbound in a lane of traffic. Due to construction on the roadway, Allard was stopped by a flagger in the roadway. Wedge had not observed Allard stopped at the hillcrest. Wedge subsequently collided with Allard. Wedge’s vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper and unknown damage to the undercarriage. Allard’s vehicle sustained damage to the rear bumper and trunk. Both vehicles were removed by Middstate Towing. Neither alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

Runaway boy found safe

SHOREHAM | On July 16, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to the area of Torrey Lane in the town of Shoreham for a report of a runaway juvenile. The runaway juvenile, Kayden Torrey, 11, was eventually located safely and is back with his family.

Bruno cited for theft

RUTLAND TOWN | On June 3, Vermont State Police troopers were notified that an individual had bagged items at a self-checkout station in the Hannaford Supermarket, located on U.S. Route 7. The person attempted to leave without paying for some of the items.

Troopers responded to the call and were told by store officials that Jess Bruno, 39, of West Rutland, had only paid for some of the items he had scanned and bagged, leaving a balance to be paid on the self-checkout screen and attempted to leave the store before being stopped by employees.

Police learned that Bruno had bagged other items that had never been scanned or paid for at the self-checkout station entirely.

Store employees advised the recovered merchandise that had been taken without payment totaled an approximate $65.49 in value.

Bruno was cited to appear in court at a later date and time for the offense of Retail theft and released.

Road rage in Sudbury

SUDBURY | On July 16, at approximately 10:05 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a road rage incident in Sudbury. Investigation determined Brennan Potter, 26, of Brandon, willfully and recklessly placed family members in imminent fear of serious bodily injury by attempting to run them off the roadway in a motor vehicle. The incident happened within the presence of a child who sustained minor injuries. Potter also damaged property belonging to the victim in an amount exceeding $250. Potter was located in a wooded area near his residence where he was transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks for processing and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

Middlebury man arrested

NEW HAVEN | On July 18, the Vermont State Police noticed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Town Hill Road and U.S. Route 7 in the town of New Haven. Troopers recognized the operator to be Patrick Cota, 25, of Middlebury. Troopers were aware that Cota’s operator’s license was under criminal suspension. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Route 7 and Cota was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks. Cota was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division and was later released.

Thefts along Lake Dunmore

SALISBURY | The Vermont State Police are seeking information regarding several recent thefts in the area of Lake Dunmore in the towns of Leicester and Salisbury. On July 16, the Vermont State Police received two different theft reports that took place during the late evening hours of July 15 into the early morning hours of July 16. Items that were taken include boating equipment and components. Anyone with information pertaining to these events, or anyone with information regarding suspicious activity in the area, is encouraged to contact VSP Trooper Christopher Hein at (802) 388-4919 at the VSP New Haven Barracks. Residents and visitors to Lake Dunmore are urged to keep valuables secure and to report any unusual activity to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Police arrest man near Leicester store

LEICESTER | On July 18, at approximately 6:37 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks responded to a disturbance at Champlain Beverage in Leicester.

Employees reported an individual, later identified as Samuel Olds, 31, of Woodstock, returned to the store after being asked to leave by employees earlier in the day with a shirt over his face, scaring customers.

While responding to the scene, the State Police received a second call of a male breaking into a residence located across the street from Champlain Beverage at 2303 Fern Lake Rd. in Leicester. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Marianne Laroche. She reported that she witnessed a Olds breaking numerous windows and confronted him about it.

Olds then attempted to assault Laroche with a board he used for breaking windows and then fled the scene. Subsequent investigation also revealed that Olds had made entry in the residence through the rear door with a cinder block. The woman was able to provide the State Police with a picture of Olds; he was observed entering the woods in the area of 1352 U.S. Route 7.

Olds was subsequently located and taken into custody. He was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing.

Olds was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center on $10,000 bail. Olds was ordered to appear at the Addison County Superior Court to answer to the charges of disorderly conduct, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and unlawful mischief.