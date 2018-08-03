Police Blotter

Women collide on Route 7

FERRISBURGH | On July 25, at approximately 6:29 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7, in the town of Ferrisburgh. Upon arrival, police found both operators were on scene and both vehicles had been moved from the roadway. Preliminary investigation indicates Abigail Iliff, 16, of Starksboro, and Loretta Robarge-Hawkins, 78, of Ferrisburgh, were both traveling southbound on US Route 7. Hawkins began to slow down for a line of cars due to a tractor traveling on the roadway. Iliff was traveling southbound behind Hawkins, diverted their attention from the roadway temporarily, subsequently colliding with Hawkins. Illif’s car sustained damage to the front bumper, hood, and undercarriage. Hawkins’ vehicle sustained minor contact damage to the rear bumper. Neither alcohol nor drugs played a factor in the collision.

Weybridge disturbance reported

WEYBRIDGE | On July 19, Vermont State Police troopers were dispatched to a report of a family disturbance at a residence in Weybridge. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Mark Kennedy, 31, of Burlington, had violated court conditions imposed by a judge and operated a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. On July 23, Kennedy was processed at the VSP New Haven Barracks for the violations. Kennedy was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court.

Vehicle break-ins reported

CLARENDON | On July 26, at approximately 6:14 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred in the town of Clarendon. During the course of investigation, it was learned that multiple personal items were stolen, including two firearms. All the vehicles that were targeted during this investigation were found to be unlocked at the time of the thefts. A pair was caught on an image recording device. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Trooper Jonathan Hall (Jonathan.Hall@Vermont.gov) at 773-9101.

Klein nabbed in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | On July 24, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury after observing a moving violation. Upon further investigation, troopers learned that the operator, Herbert Klein, 46, of Wells, had an active arrest warrant out of Rutland County. Klein was taken into custody and transported to the VSP Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. Klein was then lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of bail.

The fast and the foiled on Route 22A

ADDISON | On July 24, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a vehicle was observed by Vermont State Police troopers traveling north on Route22A in the town of Addison at a high rate of speed. The target vehicle was locked on radar which indicated a speed of 83 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as John Beauregard, 31, of Orwell. Beauregard was placed under arrest for a violation of excessive speed and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Beauregard was released with a citation and ordered to appear before the Addison Superior Court on Sept. 10, to answer the charge of excessive speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097.

Brooklyn drug men busted

RUTLAND | On June 23, troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, along with members of the Fair Haven and Castleton Police Departments, contacted several individuals at a residence in Fair Haven. Troopers initiated an investigation, which lead to a search of the residence and those inside. Troopers identified Marco A Villar, 22, and Abdul Azeez Al Hanafi, 20, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., within the residence. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of 41.8 grams of raw heroin and just under one ounce of marijuana. Villar and Al Hanafi were taken into custody and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Both were subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail on the charges.