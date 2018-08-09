Police Blotter

Women tangle in Chittenden

CHITTENDEN | On July 28, Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks, responded to a citizen dispute at Beebe Hill Road in Chittenden. During the course of their investigation, troopers determined two female subjects identified as Nancy Covell, 58, of Rehobeth, Mass., and Michaila Lussier, 31, of Leicester, engaged in a physical altercation with each other. Covell and Lussier were issued citations to appear Oct. 2, in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer to the charges of simple assault.

Family fight in Salisbury

SALISBURY | On July 28, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a reported family fight in the town of Salisbury. Through investigation, Troopers learned that Victoria Tellier, 26, of Middlebury, had assaulted a household member. The victim was transported to the hospital and Tellier was placed under arrest for domestic assault. Tellier was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court of Vermont Criminal Division in Middlebury.

Castleton man taken in custody

BRISTOL | On July 28, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on Columbian Avenue in the city of Rutland. The operator was identified as, Ryan Coleman, 32, of Castleton. During the course of the stop, troopers discovered that Coleman was operating with a criminally suspended license. Coleman was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by the Rutland City Police Department on scene.

Three cars in Route 116 mishap

BRISTOL | On July 28, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks responded to a three vehicle collision that occurred on Route 116 in Bristol in front of the Bristol Country Store. Based on the statements of the operators and review of the Bristol Country Store’s security footage it was revealed that the operator of vehicle 1, Peter Diminico, 69, Bristol, was travelling south on Route 116 and attempted to make a left hand turn into the parking lot of the Bristol Country Store. Vehicle 1 failed to yield, travelling north on Route 116 at a speed of approximately 50 mph. vehicle 2, driven by Jessica Goerold, 33, of Hinesburg, was subsequently struck by vehicle 1. As a result of this collision, Vehicle 2 struck vehicle 3 driven by Stacie Macrae, 39, of Burlington. Vehicle 3 was parked at the gas pumps in the parking lot of the Bristol Country Store. Their were no injuries reported in this collision. Alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this collision. Diminico was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department, and Middlebury Rescue.

Vergennes woman arrested

VERGENNES | On Aug. 1, the Vermont State Police observed Kelly McEvoy, 49, of Vergennes, operating a motor vehicle on New Haven Road in the city of Vergennes. Vermont State Police troopers knew McEvoy’s operator’s license was under criminal suspension. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop, and McEvoy was subsequently arrested and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. McEvoy was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division, at a later time and date.

Hampton Inn mishap

RUTLAND TOWN | On July 27, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a vehicle that had crashed into the Hampton Inn, in Rutland Town. Investigation determined that Joseph Lauterstein, 85, was attempting to park a 2004 Audi sedan in the parking lot of the inn when he accidentally accelerated, crashing into two parked vehicles then into the building. Two vehicles were towed due to disabling damage, while another vehicle sustained minor damage to the passenger’s side. The inn sustained moderate damage to an exterior portion of the building. Lauterstein was not injured. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Rutland Town Volunteer Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and staff members of the Hampton Inn.

Driver left accident scene

BRISTOL | On Aug. 2, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single, 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser vehicle crash on Upper Notch Road in the town of Bristol. The unknown operator of the vehicle left the scene of the crash prior to the arrival of emergency services. Preliminary investigation indicated that the operator had been traveling south on Upper Notch Road and exited the roadway off the northbound lane, subsequently colliding with a guardrail. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Fire Department. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding this crash and operation leading up to the crash. Please contact Trooper Jacqueline June of the VSP New Haven Barracks at 388-4919.

Woman stopped in New Haven

NEW HAVEN | On July 29, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle traveling on Plank Road, in the town of New Haven due to the violation of Title 23 VSA 513, misuse of number plates /plates not assigned. Upon speaking with the driver, Alara Bourgeois, 25, of Bristol, it was found her privilege to drive in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended. At the time of the stop, Bourgeois had three small children in the vehicle. Due to this, Bourgeois was escorted to her residence and then released with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 674, Operating after suspension or revocation of license.