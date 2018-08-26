Police Blotter

× Expand Kayla Delphia

Woman charged with assault

CORNWALL | On Aug. 3, at approximately 12:32 a.m., Vermont State Police received an E 911 call about an assault that had taken place at a residence located on Route 30 in the town of Cornwall. During the investigation, it was found that Kayla Delphia, 24, had assaulted a household member. On Aug. 16, Delphia came to the VSP New Haven Barracks and was fingerprinted and photographed. According to the Addison State’s Attorney, Delphia was released on a citation to appear for court on Aug. 20 for the offense.

Gutierrez to appear in court

FERRISBURGH | On Aug. 10, at approximately 8 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a black 2013 Honda Civic on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Marcus Gutierrez, 49, of Ferrisburgh. A subsequent investigation revealed that Gutierrez’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Gutierrez was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended, and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Gutierrez was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Oct 15 to answer to the charge of DLS.

Rutland County thefts

CHITTENDEN | On Aug. 15, at approximately 4:27 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks were notified of several thefts to residences in the area of Middle Road in the town of Chittenden, Vermont.

Vergennes woman to appear in court

FERRISBURGH | On Aug. 13, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks observed a blue, 1999 Chevrolet Prism travelling south on Route 22A in the town of Bridport with no inspection sticker displayed. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle for the above violation, and the operator was identified as Crystal Hall, 38, of Vergennes. A subsequent investigation revealed that Hall’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. The vehicles license plates where seized pursuant to Title 23 VSA 674 and was towed from the scene. H, and her juvenile son, where provided a ride back to their residence where she was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Oct. 8 to answer to the charge of driving while license suspended.

Rutland man to answer to DUI charge

RUTLAND CITY | Hassan D. Kay, 24, of Rutland was stopped on State Street, July 15, by Vermont State Police troopers. Kay displayed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks for processing. Kay was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on Aug. 27 to answer to the charge of driving under the influence.

New York man jailed

WEST RUTLAND | On Aug. 14, Vermont State Police troopers were dispatched to a report of a violation of conditions of release. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Dale Blanck Jr., 30, of Troy, N.Y., had violated court ordered conditions and used coercion and threats to impede justice. Blanck was processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for the violations. Blanck was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

Sperry Road accident

CORNWALL | On Aug.15, he Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 30 near Sperry Road in Cornwall. The operator of the vehicle, Roberta Carnwath, 72, of Middlebury, was transported to UVM Porter Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the crash. Vermont State Police troopers were assisted by members of the Cornwall Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue squad. This case is still under investigation.