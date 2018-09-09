Police Blotter

Woman taken to Porter after collision

ORWELL | On Aug. 28, at approximately 8 a.m., the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle crash with injuries on North Orwell Road in the town of Orwell.

A preliminary police investigation indicates that Heather Coro, 35, of Orwell, was traveling north along North Orwell Road, and traveled left of center prior to navigating a curve. Meanwhile, Lisa Whitman, 48, of Ripton, was traveling south along North Orwell Road.

Coro struck the driver’s side of Whitman’s vehicle.

Whitman attempted to avoid the crash, by swerving to the right; she was unable to safely avoid a collision.

Whitman was transported to UVM Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

Coro was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court on Oct. 15, to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1091, negligent operation.

A T23 VSA 1038 complaint, driving on roadways with lanes for traffic, carries a waiver amount of $220 and two license points.

Window smashed in Leicester

LEICESTER | On Aug. 24, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a residence on Fern Lake Road in the town of Leicester for a reported vandalism complaint. It was determined that Christopher Sumner, 36, of Panton had smashed a window of a vehicle parked at a residence during an argument. Sumner then left the residence in his vehicle and was found to have operated the vehicle while his privilege to do so was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Sumner was later located and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court at a later date to answer to the charges of unlawful mischief and DLS.

× Expand Photo provided Julian Hamilton

One vehicle crash on Route 125

RIPTON | On Aug. 21, at approximately 6:48 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call about a one vehicle crash on Route 125, in the town of Ripton. Upon arrival of Vermont State Police, the operator, Julian Hamilton, 23, of Cornwall, had returned to the scene and told troopers he was the operator and only occupant in the vehicle. While speaking with Hamilton, he showed signs of impairment. Further investigation by police revealed that Hamilton was under the influence of intoxicants and he was subsequently arrested. Hamilton was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released on a citation for the offense of DUI.

Monkton crash investigated

MONKTON | On Aug. 28, at approximately 3:38 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers received a call about a single vehicle crash located on Monkton Road in the town of Monkton. Troopers located the operator of the vehicle, Andre Letourneau, 23, of North Ferrisburgh, walking near the scene of the crash. Letourneau sustained minor injuries during the crash and was cleared by rescue. Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Letourneau performed standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. Letourneau was released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m., to answer to the charge of DUI. The crash is still under investigation.

Motorcycle skids on Route 116

BRISTOL | On Aug. 24, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single motorcycle crash located on Route 116 south in the town of Bristol. State Police arrived on scene and identified the operator as Zebadiah Lavallee, 29, of Westford. Lavallee said he was travelling northbound on Route 116 at 45-55 mph. As he approached a right curve, near the intersection of River Road, Lavallee realized he was travelling too fast and lost control of his motorcycle when he applied the brakes. Neither alcohol nor drugs played a factor in the collision. VSP were assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department, Bristol Rescue/EMS, and the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

× Expand Photo provided Amber Thomas

Orwell woman stopped

RUTLAND | On Aug. 24, at approximately 10:57 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in Rutland for a violation. State Police made contact with the operator, Amber Thomas, 22, of Orwell, and detected signs of impairment. Thomas was screened for DUI and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drugs. She was taken to the VSP Rutland Barracks where she was screened by a drug recognition expert. Thomas was released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Criminal Court on Dec. 3 to answer the charge of DUI drugs.

× Expand Photo provided Nichole Lussier

Lussier released under curfew

RUTLAND | On Aug. 20, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Nichole Lussier, 38, in Rutland City. Lussier is facing charges for sale of heroin, sale of fentanyl and sale of crack cocaine. This is Lussier’s second arrest for drug sales in just over a month. Lussier was previously arrested on July 14 and charged with two counts of sale of heroin, one count of sale of fentanyl and one count of sale of crack cocaine. Lussier’s recent sale charges were conducted while she was out on conditions of release. Lussier was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks and then transported to the Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division where she appeared before Judge David Howard and was arraigned on all charges stemming from both arrests. Judge Howard found probable cause for three counts of sale of heroin, two counts of sale of crack cocaine and one count of sale of fentanyl. Lussier entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office requested Lussier be held on $10,000 bail. Judge Howard released Lussier on conditions of release. Conditions set by the court include but are not limited to a 24/7 curfew and not buying, using, or possessing a regulated drug without a prescription.

× Expand Photo provided Roger Johnston

Johnson arrested after fight

HUBBARDTON | On Aug. 28, at 7:14 p.m., troopers of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an address in the town of Hubbardton to investigate a family fight. Investigation determined that Roger Johnston, 49, caused physical injury to a family or household member. Johnston was taken into custody and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Johnston was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division for the offense.

× Expand Photo provided Richard Bates

Bates violated release terms

CASTLETON | On Aug. 26, Vermont State Police troopers were notified of a Citizen Dispute complaint in the town of Wells. Through investigation, troopers learned Richard Bates, 32, of Castleton, had active pre-trial conditions of release which he violated. Bates was subsequently placed into custody and transported to the Castleton Police Department. Bates was released on conditions of release and ordered to appear in court.

× Expand Photo provided Alicia Wilder

Woman to appear in court

WEST RUTLAND | On Aug. 25, at 1:08 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Business Route 4 in the town of West Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as, Alicia Wilder, 35. Wilder showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Wilder was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the VSP barracks in Rutland Town for DUI. Wilder was released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Sept. 10.