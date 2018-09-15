Police Blotter

Incident on Bluebird Lane

STARKSBORO | On Sept. 1, the Vermont State Police were advised of a neighborly dispute located on Bluebird Lane in the Town of Starksboro. Thomas George shattered his neighbor’s, Haley Brown, car window. Throughout the day George made several verbal threatening statements in nature that would put a reasonable person in fear for themselves. George also made communicated threats through electronic means to one of the victims in this case. Prior to the arrival of troopers, George departed the area. George was later located in Burlington and issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court to answer the following charges: Unlawful mischief - Title 13 VSA 3701, criminal threatening - Title 13 VSA 1702, disturbing the peace by use of electronic means - Title 13 VSA 1027.

Teen driver lost control of car

MONKTON | On Sept. 1, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Lower Notch Road in the town of Monkton. The operator of the 2000 Toyota Corolla sustained minor injuries in the crash. Preliminary investigation indicates that operator Marissa Freegard-Rougier, 18, had been traveling north on the road when she lost control of the vehicle, subsequently colliding with a tree. Neither alcohol nor drugs played a factor in the collision. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue.

Rutland man accused

RUTLAND | Justin R. Ferguson, 36, of Rutland, was accused of a violation of conditions complaint at the Diamond Run Mall. Through investigation, police learned that Ferguson had active pre-trial conditions which he was in violation of to not consume alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. He was later released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on Nov. 5.

Accident on Monkton Road

MONKTON | On Aug. 31, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported two vehicle collision on Monkton Road in the town of Monkton. A preliminary investigation indicates Donna Blaise was traveling east on Monkton Road while Stephanie Murray was traveling West on Monkton. As the vehicles drew closer to one another, Blaise, traveled left of center and into the path of on-coming Murray. Murray attempted to avoid being struck by Blaise, however, could not avoid the collision. Blaise struck Murray causing heavy damage to the left side of her vehicle. The impact between the vehicles forced Murray off the road, and to come to a position of rest perpendicular to the travel portion of the roadway. Blaise was able to steer her vehicle into a private driveway. Troopers on scene were assisted by the Monkton Volunteer Fire Department and the Bristol Area Rescue Squad. This crash remains under investigation.

Police seek burglary tips

RUTLAND | On Sept. 4, Vermont State Police responded to a reported burglary at a business located at 650 Saltis Rd. in Poultney. During the course of investigation, it was determined forced entry was made into an outbuilding and approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel was taken. Anyone with information regarding this burglary is encouraged to contact the VSP, at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.