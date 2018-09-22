Police Blotter

× Expand VSP photo Kylie Stevens

Weybridge woman stopped

WALTHAM | On Sept. 8, the Vermont State Police (VSP) conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Middlebrook Road in the town of Waltham after observing several motor vehicle violations. Troopers identified the vehicle operator as Kylie Stevens, 39, of Weybridge. While speaking with Stevens, troopers detected signs of impairment. Stevens was screened for DUI, placed under arrest and transported to the VSP New HavenBarracks for processing. Stevens was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division Sept. 26.

Trucking company fined

NEWPORT | Officials of the Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that James and Richard Eastman of Newport, doing business as Richard Eastman Trucking, were fined $3,500 for dispensing diesel fuel into the empty bed of a tractor trailer, which resulted in the discharge of approximately 10 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement and soils surrounding the fuel pump. The Eastmans agreed to settle this matter with DEC with a $3,500 fine for the violations.