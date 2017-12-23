Police blotter

Ripton man to appear in court

FERRISBURGH | On Nov. 25, at approximately 11:18 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop with a 1997 Saturn SL, operated by John Ryea, 34, of Ripton, on Route 7 in the own of Ferrisburgh. A subsequent police investigation revealed that Ryea’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended in Vermont. Ryea was arrested and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Ryea was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Court on Jan. 8 to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS.

Update

Further investigation revealed that Ryea had taken the vehicle he was operating without the owner’s consent and provided false information to a police officer.

Ryea was subsequently charged with Operating without Owner’s consent and providing False Information to a Police Officer.

Teen drivers collide in Shoreham

SHOREHAM | On Dec. 12, at approximately 4:11 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Doolittle Road in Shoreham. Robert Hornbeck, 19, was operating a 2009 Ford Focus eastbound when he lost control on the snow covered road and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound being operated by Travis Hornbeck, 17. Both vehicles were not drivable, and the Ford appeared to be a total loss. No injuries were sustained during the crash.

Jeep goes off road

GOSHEN | On Dec. 12, at approximately 9 a.m., Vermont State Police were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Gap Road in Goshen near the Rochester town line. The road was snow covered and the weather was snowing. Upon arrival, police identified motorist Jennifer Megyesi, 54, of Royalton, An investigation revealed that Megyesi was traveling west from Rochester to Goshen. As she was traveling downhill in her Jeep Renegade, she lost control of the SUV and went into the ditch causing her vehicle to turn on to its driver side. Road conditions were determined to play a factor in the collision. Megyesi was not injured in the crash. The Jeep was towed from the scene.

Accident near Home Depot