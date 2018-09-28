Police Blotter

Rutland man arrested

RUTLAND | On Sept. 17, Vermont State Police toopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks, were notified that Alexander Lucci of Rutland had an active arrest warrant. Troopers located Lucci in Rutland City. Lucci was taken into custody and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

Motorcycle crash in Proctor

PROCTOR | On Sept. 19, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a motorcycle crash on Route 3 in the town of Proctor. The Proctor Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service also responded. Investigation determined that Taylor Edwards-Galarneau, 21, was operating a Honda motorcycle southbound on Route 3 south of South Street, when he lost control and left the roadway. Defective equipment may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Galarneau and Jessica Doane, 21, of West Rutland, were ejected from the motorcycle. Both Galarneau and Doane suffered possible serious injuries and were transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. The crash in under investigation.

Roger G. Kittredge

Kittredge arrested, charged

ADDISON | On Sept. 18, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Roger G. Kittredge for felony possession of heroin and fentanyl trafficking. Kittredge’s arrest came after a drug investigation resulting in the seizure of 96 bags containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. The total approximate weight of the heroin and fentanyl mixture is 2.29 grams. The approximate street value of the 96 bags is $1,200. At the time of his arrest, Kittredge was out on pretrial conditions of release. His conditions stem from a 2017 arrest for three felony counts of sale of cocaine in Rutland. Kittredge was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held on $10,000 bail. Kittredge appeared in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division, in Rutland on Sept. 19 where the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the habitual offender enhancement. Kittredge pled not guilty to the charges and is currently being held without bail.

Bristol woman jailed

NEW HAVEN | On Sept. 17, Vermont State Police troopers observed Alara Bourgeois, 25, of Bristol operating a red 1997 GMC Suburban on Route 17 in New Haven. Troopers recognized Bourgeois from previous incidents, and had prior that her privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Troopers also knew that Bourgeois had an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on the vehicle and Bourgeois was taken into custody. Bourgeois was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and then transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center where she was lodged on $200 bail. Bourgeois was also issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Nov. 5, at 12:30 p.m., to answer to the charge of driving while license suspended.

Christopher Beayon

Violation of an abuse order

CASTLETON | On Sept. 18, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported violation of an abuse prevention order in the parking lot of Shaws Supermarket. Troopers determined that a Christopher Beayon, 59, of Castleton, had stalked and/or followed the victim. Troopers also determined that Beayon violated a minimum distance restriction regarding the protected party, their vehicle and their residence. Troopers took Beayon into custody and transported him to the Castleton Police Department for processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for the above charge.