Police blotter

Man named in sexual assault case
CORNWALL | A Midlebury man has been named in a sexual assault case which occurred in Cornwall last year.
On Dec. 10, 2017, Vermont State Police detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were notified of a sexual assault complaint in Cornwall.
Detective Trooper Patrick Slaney reported that during the course of investigation it was learned Tyler Dunton, 24, of Middlebury, engaged in a sexual act “without consent, where the victim sustained a serious bodily injury as a result.”
Slaney said that due to “extenuating circumstances”, VSP detectives sought an arrest warrant for Dunton.
“On Dec. 19, the Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal Division issued an arrest warrant for Dunton regarding the above offense., Slaney said. “On Jan. 4, members of the Windham County Sherriff’s Department located and took Dunton into custody.”
Dunton was transported to the Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division for arraignment.
Auto rolls over in Pittsford
PITTSFORD | On Jan. 3, at approximately 12:15 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle collision on Corn Hill Road south of Stevens Road in Pittsford. The crash was reported as a single vehicle roll over with entrapment. Pittsford Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland Town Police Department and a member of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. Beverly Dennis, 86, of Rutland, drove off the east shoulder leaving the roadway and entered into a culvert. Pittsford Fire Department extracted Dennis from the vehicle with no injuries.
East Middlebury man arrested
EAST MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 4, Sheriff Donald Keeler and the Addison County Sheriff’s Department along with the Vermont State Police executed an arrest warrant during a search warrant on a residence in East Middlebury.
At about 11:30 a.m. Christopher Crowningshield of East Middlebury was taken into custody on an arrest warrant from the Addison County Superior Court for failing to appear for a pre-trial conference. Crowningshield refused to come out of his residence after several attempts were made to contact him. Crowningshield was known to be in the residence, an entry team lead by Sheriff Donald Keeler and Lt. Peter Newton found Crowningshield in the rear of the residence. The Middlebury Police Department, and Middlebury Ambulance also assisted the Sheriff’s Department during the incident.
Port Henry man in accident
FERRISBURGH | On Jan. 2, at approximately 2:35 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to the area of U.S .Route 7 and Greenbush Road in Ferrisburgh for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers identified that operator as Stephen Mackenzie, 57, of Port Henry, N.Y. While speaking with Mackenzie, troopers detected signs of impairment. Mackenzie was screened for DUI and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-drug and driving whilelicense suspended. Mackenzie was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $1000 bail and will apear at the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
Speeding in Salisbury
SALISBURY | On Dec. 28, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a vehicle was observed by Vermont State Police troopers traveling south at a high rate of speed while passing multiple vehicles. The target vehicle was locked on radar which indicated a speed of 87 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Brian Smith of Lunenburg, Mass. Smith was released on a citation and ordered to appear before the Addison Superior Court on Feb. 6, to answer the charge of excessive speed, a violation of Vermont Title 23 VSA 1097.
Mendon dispute results in jail
MENDON | On Dec. 29, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a citizen dispute at the Killington Pico Motor Inn in Mendon. Troopers were advised one of the subjects involved in the dispute had left in a vehicle but returned minutes later. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with a male subject who was later identified as, Matthew Silkes, 25, of Medford, Mass. An investigation revealed Silkes had been operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Silkes also caused damage to the hotel room during a dispute with friends. Silkes was taken into custody and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.
Allen Street violation
RUTLAND | On Jan. 2, at approximately 11:54 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop near Allen Street in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as, Daniel Batease, 32, of Rutland. Batease was operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. Batease showed signs of impairment and was screened for suspicion of DUI and subsequently taken into custody. Batease was processed at the State Police barracks in Rutland and released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on Jan. 22.