Police blotter

Man named in sexual assault case

CORNWALL | A Midlebury man has been named in a sexual assault case which occurred in Cornwall last year.

On Dec. 10, 2017, Vermont State Police detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were notified of a sexual assault complaint in Cornwall.

Detective Trooper Patrick Slaney reported that during the course of investigation it was learned Tyler Dunton, 24, of Middlebury, engaged in a sexual act “without consent, where the victim sustained a serious bodily injury as a result.”

Slaney said that due to “extenuating circumstances”, VSP detectives sought an arrest warrant for Dunton.

“On Dec. 19, the Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal Division issued an arrest warrant for Dunton regarding the above offense., Slaney said. “On Jan. 4, members of the Windham County Sherriff’s Department located and took Dunton into custody.”

Dunton was transported to the Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division for arraignment.

Auto rolls over in Pittsford

PITTSFORD | On Jan. 3, at approximately 12:15 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle collision on Corn Hill Road south of Stevens Road in Pittsford. The crash was reported as a single vehicle roll over with entrapment. Pittsford Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland Town Police Department and a member of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. Beverly Dennis, 86, of Rutland, drove off the east shoulder leaving the roadway and entered into a culvert. Pittsford Fire Department extracted Dennis from the vehicle with no injuries.

East Middlebury man arrested

EAST MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 4, Sheriff Donald Keeler and the Addison County Sheriff’s Department along with the Vermont State Police executed an arrest warrant during a search warrant on a residence in East Middlebury.

At about 11:30 a.m. Christopher Crowningshield of East Middlebury was taken into custody on an arrest warrant from the Addison County Superior Court for failing to appear for a pre-trial conference. Crowningshield refused to come out of his residence after several attempts were made to contact him. Crowningshield was known to be in the residence, an entry team lead by Sheriff Donald Keeler and Lt. Peter Newton found Crowningshield in the rear of the residence. The Middlebury Police Department, and Middlebury Ambulance also assisted the Sheriff’s Department during the incident.