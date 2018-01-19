Police blotter

Woman refuses to leave house on fire

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury firefighters responded to a fire that started in a recreational vehicle’s space heater and then spread to a nearby house in suburban Middlebury Jan. 13. Middlebury Fire Chief David Shaw told reporters that the resident, not identified at this time, refused to leave the house in an attempt to protect pets. The woman did not leave because of four pet dogs that apparently were trapped once the fire spread. Despite attempts, the dogs were killed in the fire. Shaw said that, “This delayed our response of removing (the homeowner)... or attacking the fire.” Firefighters also tried to save the animals, but were unable to do so due to the flames.

Police seek erratic motorist

CORNWALL |On Jan. 10, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report regarding a single motor vehicle crash on Route 74 in Cornwall. According to police, the vehicle’s operator appeared unsteady and did not seem right.

Troopers determined that Harry Gero, 83, of Shoreham, was traveling west on Route 74 in his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to Gero, he observed another vehicle in his lane of travel; as a result he swerved his truck into the opposing lane of travel.

At approximately the same time an unrelated vehicle was traveling east on Route 74 and witnessed a red pickup truck entirely in the opposite lane of travel.

Gero, who nearly struck the other pickup driver head on, continued west in the eastbound lane. Gero departed the traveled portion of roadway before coming to a position police described as “controlled rest” in a field.

Anyone who may have witnessed the motor vehicle crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.

Trooper Christopher Hein said that the case is open pending further investigation. Criminal charges are also pending.

Woman arrested in parking lot

NEW HAVEN | On Jan. 9, Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks were flagged down by a concerned citizen, in the Jiffy Mart parking lot in New Haven, who reported that there was a woman slumped over in the driver seat of a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot.