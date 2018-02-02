Police blotter

Brandon man arrested

MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 24, the Vermont State Police stopped Darrell Gevry, 51, of Brandon. A check of Gevry’s operator status indicated he was under criminal suspension and had an active warrant for his arrest. Gevry was placed under arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant and operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Court records showed Gevry had an active court condition not to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway. Gevry was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Gevry was transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility and cited appear at the Addison County Courthouse on March 26 to answer to the charges of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, False Information to a Police Officer and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Vergennes man stopped

MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 25, 2018 the Vermont State Police stopped Andrew Clingenpeel, 33, of Vergennes on North Pleasant Street in Middlebury, after observing a traffic violation. State Police detected signs of impairment and screened Clingenpeel for DUI. Clingenpeel was arrested and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. After processing, Clingenpeel was released with a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court Criminal Division on Feb. 12 to answer to the above listed charges.

Rutland troopers on patrol

RUTLAND | On Jan. 26-27, troopers from Rutland Barracks conduct two saturation patrols in the Rutland County towns of Killington and Mt. Holly. Troopers focused their efforts on stopping and arresting individuals operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs. While on patrol, troopers initiated 26 traffic stops, issuing multiple 11 VCVCs (tickets) and 17 written warnings. Troopers conducted 1 consent search that resulted in a seizure of a civil amount of marijuana. A second operator was found to be operating with an open container in the vehicle, and to have several vehicle infractions (no insurance, misapplied inspection sticker). Troopers will continue to conduct saturation patrols throughout Rutland County in an attempt to prevent fatal motor vehicle crashes from occurring and impaired or aggressive driving.

Middlebury citation

MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 27 troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Exchange Street in Middlebury on a black 2008 SAAB Sedan after observing an equipment violation. The operator was identified as Thomas Erickson, 54, of Colchester, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Erickson’s driver’s license was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Erickson was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. After processing Erickson was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 26to answer to the charge of Driving while License Suspended. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Middlebury Police Department.