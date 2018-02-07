Police blotter

Police nab law breakers

RUTLAND | On Jan. 31, during the afternoon hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on Business Route 4 in West Rutland, Route 103 in Mount Holly, and Route 30 in Hubbardton. The purpose of the patrol was to enforce motor vehicle laws, and promote safe driving on our roadways. During the patrol, troopers completed a total of 18 traffic stops, issuing five VCVCs and 19 warnings.

Rutland woman stopped

RUTLAND | On Feb. 2, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted on motor vehicle stop on Business Route 4 in Center Rutland. Investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, Vaughn Wilcox, 35, of Rutland, privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont was suspended criminally. Wilcox was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

Teen arrested in Orwell

ORWELL | On Feb. 1, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 73, in Orwell,. During the traffic stop, one of the passengers provided a false name, and through investigation it was found that the passenger was Scott Furness, 19, of Pittsford, who had an active arrest warrant in Vermont. Furness was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Furness was issued a citation for false information to a law enforcement officer and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correction Center and lodged on the arrest warrant.