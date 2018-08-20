Police chief on governor’s task force

× Expand File photo Vermont Gov. Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel, a resident of New Haven, to serve on his Community Violence Prevention Task Force

VERGENNES | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel, a resident of New Haven, to serve on his Community Violence Prevention Task Force.

Merkel will join 18 other Vermonters on the task force created, in Scott’s words, “to ensure Vermont continues to be one of the safest states in the country.”

Scott selected Merkel for his community policing experience in both Vergennes and Middlebury. Last year, Merkel was awarded the Outstanding Unit Citation by the Vergennes City Manager’s office.

The group is comprised of individuals from state government and the private sector. Other members from the are include Jack Helm, a retired Colorado police officer, of Rutland, Victor Hinojos, a Norwich University student from Bristol, and Robert Walsh, psychologist, of Brandon.

“This Task Force will undertake important and difficult work to examine how we can work together to reduce violence in our society, keep kids safe in our schools and help all feel more secure in our communities,” said Scott. “Our goal must be to find real solutions – steps that will make our schools and communities safer by addressing the underlying factors that lead to violence.”