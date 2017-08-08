Police continue investigation of Route 22a fatalities

BRIDPORT - Vermont State Troopers with the New Haven Barracks responded to a two vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A near North Cream Hill Road in Bridport. Upon arrival, troopers found a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle collided head on with a 2000 Ford F-350 truck.

When emergency personnel arrived they discovered the four occupants of the Volkswagen Beetle were deceased.

The operator of the Volkswagen was identified as Steven Holmes, 20, of Chatsworth, Ga. The passengers in the Volkswagen were identified as Justin Hendrix, 38, of Bryceville, Fla., Amber Brewer, 19, of Dalton, Ga., and a female who’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The operator of the Ford Truck was identified as Lisa Nunez, 51, of Leesburg, Fla.

Nunez sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center. The passenger in the truck, who was identified as Thomas Sykes, 27, also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation has determined the Volkswagen was traveling northbound on Route 22A when, it crossed over the centerline, for an unknown reason, and struck the Ford truck head on in the southbound lane. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Vergennes Police Department, Bridport Fire Department, Townline First Response, Middlebury Rescue and Middlebury Heavy Rescue.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation, anyone with information are asked to contact Trooper Eden Neary at the New Haven State Police Barracks.