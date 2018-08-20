Police charge man in Goshen shooting

× Expand Vermont State Police photo Jeffrey Young

GOSHEN | At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, the Vermont State Police were notified of a shooting at a home on 502 South Hill Rd. in the town of Goshen.

The investigation determined that Jeffery Young, 49, engaged in a verbal argument with his son, Nicholas Young, 28, through a closed door.

During the argument, Jeffery Young discharged a handgun multiple times through the same closed door striking Nicholas Young. While bystanders were attempting to render assistance to the victim, additional shots were fired from inside the residence.

Eventually the victim was placed in a car and driven to the Rutland area.

The vehicle was met by responding rescue personnel and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released.

At the residence, troopers took Jeffery Young into custody in connection with the incident. Investigation indicates the shooting was not random; there is no threat to the public.

The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team assisted with the search of the Young residence in Goshen.

Jeffery Young, will be arraigned on August 20, 2018 at District Court in Addison County, Vermont. Jeffery Young will be charged with Attempted Murder Second degree, Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.