Police respond to family fight

MONKTON — On May 8, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic fight on Silver Street in Monkton. State Police received a report that one of the individuals involved, identified as Robert LaRock, 58, of Monkton, had left the scene in his vehicle. State Police were subsequently able to locate LaRock. An investigation revealed that LaRock had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. LaRock was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven VSP Barracks for processing. LaRock was released on a citation to appear at the Addison County Criminal Court on May 22 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charge of DUI 1.