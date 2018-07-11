Police search for lost kayaker

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont State Police and Shelburne Police officials have not ruled out the possibility that missing Lake Champlain kayaker Eric Plett was able to make it to shore, but he has not contacted family, and his whereabouts are unknown as the Eagle went to press.

SHELBURNE | A New Jersey man was still missing last week after the kayak he was in overturned on Lake Champlain near Shelburne Point on the evening of July 2.

Eric Plett, 41 of Weehawken, New Jersey, was last seen holding onto his overturned yellow kayak in the area of Dunder Rock, off Shelburne Point.

Associates of Plett arrived to the area about 30 minutes later to find both Mr. Plett and his kayak missing.

Rescue crews were dispatched at about 7:10 p.m. July 2 and conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate Mr. Plett. The search resumed July 3.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that Plett was able to make it to shore, but he has not contacted family, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The Vermont State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in search and rescue efforts and ask that mariners avoid the search area throughout the day.

Search crews suspended the recovery effort at about 10 p.m. on July 4. Searchers returned to Lake Champlain July 5. Anyone who has information or a sighting is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Shelburne Police Department, or the U.S. Coast Guard.

Anyone with any information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051.