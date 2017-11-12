Police track down homeless man

× Expand VSP photo Patrick Brace

NEW HAVEN | On Oct. 31, approximately 11:48 p.m., the Vermont State Police in New Haven assisted by the Bristol, Vergennes, and Middlebury police departments, with a vehicle pursuit of a black Chevrolet truck.

The pursuit started in Bristol and ended in Panton when officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle was suspected to be a homeless person, Patrick Brace, 53.

While in the area of Route 22A in Panton, the VSP received a call from an individual who stated Brace had contacted them via text message which was a violation of a restraining order.

Officers of the VSP, Bristol P.D. and Vergennes P.D. continued to search for Brace.

While searching for Brace and the vehicle, VSP troopers received another call from the unnamed victim (the Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence), stating Brace contacted her again.

The victim said Brace, said he had run out of gas and needed assistance.

A short time later the State Police received another phone call from a person driving on Route 125 in Cornwall.

The person informed the State Police that they had encountered a male in a black truck who had run out of gasoline along Route 125 near Foote Farm Road.

The VSP, along with Middlebury P.D., traveled to the area and located the truck.

Just prior to the arrival, Middlebury P.D. officers saw a car slow down near Brace’s vehicle and then drove off prior to their arrival.

Middlebury P.D., Vergennes P.D., and the VSP conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with Brace.

Brace was taken into custody.

Brace was transported back to the New Haven Barracks and subsequently lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of $10,000 bail.