Porter to plug into UVM health-record network

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio The affiliation of Addison County’s Porter Medical Center with the University of Vermont Health Network was celebrated in Middlebury last May. Now Porter Medical Center will join three other UVM network hospitals with a new electronic health record system or EHR/Epic.

MIDDLEBURY | Porter Medical Center is one of several UVM network hospitals which will receive a new, state-of-the-art electronic health record system or EHR/Epic.

Last week, the Green Mountain Care Board approved the UVM EHR system for Porter and three other health-care affiliates which are part of the growing University of Vermont Health Network.

“I appreciate the Board’s thoughtful review and approval of this necessary and important project,” said John Brumsted, M.D., president and CEO of the UVM Health Network and CEO of the UVM Medical Center. “We understand the Board’s desire to measure and monitor key aspects of the system’s implementation and operation, and we look forward to keeping them updated on those and other factors.”

According to a Jan. 8 news statement by UVM regarding the Board’s approval, “The new system will replace a patchwork of programs that do not communicate across hospital boundaries, often a barrier to providing the highest quality and coordinated care when patients receive treatment in multiple care settings.

“The project will use products from Epic Systems Corporation and cost $151.7 million over a six-year implementation period. UVM Health Network officials estimate replacing and maintaining the outdated systems currently in use would be significantly more expensive than installing the Epic system.”

UVM Medical Center Hospitals spokesperson Michael Carrese noted that the University of Vermont Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are included in the EHR program just announced.

UVM’s other regional affiliates, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Elizabethtown Community Hospital in New York, and the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties, will become a part of the EHR/Epic system sometime in the near future.

“In addition to finding that the need for a shared EHR is clear, the Green Mountain Care Board concluded the cost of the project is reasonable, and will improve the quality of health care in Vermont,” according to the UVM statement. The Board set forth a series of conditions to ensure timely and financially-prudent implementation, and is requiring measurement of the impact on quality of care and the administrative burden on providers. The Board also directed the system be designed to support provider and patient decision making.”