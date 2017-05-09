Porter-UVM plan affiliation celebration May 11

MIDDLEBURY — It was big news in the Vermont health care field when members of Porter Medical Center voted in March to approve the Addison County hospital’s affiliation with the University of Vermont Health Network.

While the affiliation became effective in April, the official community launch is planned for May 11. The special celebration is appropriately taking place during National Hospital Week.

“We are excited, we are enthusiastic, and we are ready to begin this new chapter in the history of Porter Medical Center to build upon a strong foundation of care and to enhance those services for the current and next generation of our patients and residents”, according to a news statement by Porter CEO Dr. Fred Kniffin.

The Porter event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will include remarks by Porter and UVM officials. A cook-out, live music and other fun activities are planned in Middlebury for both employees and the greater community. The highlight of the day will be the unveiling of a new “monument” sign at the entrance to Porter.

“We are excited and confident that this affiliation will lead to even greater collaboration between Porter and UVM Health Network and will improve access to health care and specialized services, as well as allow Porter to continue to fulfill our mission and improve the overall health of our community,” Kniffin added. “We encourage both members of our Porter family and our local friends and supporters to join us for this event,” he added.

According to UVM Health Network, UVM Medical Center President and CEO John Brumsted, M.D., “Porter Medical Center’s decision to join the UVM Health Network is very significant because of the deliberative process, including a special effort to include the whole community to carefully examine all of the options. The greater Middlebury community has benefitted, and will continue to benefit, from Dr. Fred Kniffin’s leadership.”

Kniffin’s statement assured the public that both Porter and the UVM Health Network will continue all clinical services that Porter has been offering. More specialized medical care is planned and allow Porter staff will have closer clinical integration with the academic medical center in Burlington.