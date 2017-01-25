Possumhaw says farewell | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury will host a reading and presentation by author Katherine Arden on Feb. 9. Arden will read and discuss her debut novel, “The Bear and the Nightingale,” a story inspired by Russian folklore. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/vermontbookshop.

Acclaimed Italian chef Lidia Bastianich will appear at the Paramount Theater in Rutland on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Ticketholders will see a special presentation by Bastianich and have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A. Tickets range from $40-85. VIP ticket holders will receive a signed copy of her latest book, “Lidia’s Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to be a Great Italian Cook.” For more information, visit paramountvt.org.

The Vermont Mozart Festival will put on their final “Birthday Bash” concert on Jan. 29 from 7-9 p.m. at Union Elementary School in Montpelier. The Vermont Mozart Festival Chamber Players, lead by Michael Dabroski, will perform works by Mozart — including his first string quartet. Tickets are $15 for adults, free for kids. For more information, visit vermontmozartfestival.org.

Heavy rock band Aliendog and Twist of Fate will play at City Limits Night Club in Vergennes on Feb. 3. No cover charge. For more information, call City Limits at 877-6919.

The Horse Traders will perform at Two Brothers Tavern in Middlebury on Feb. 4. The concert is slated for 8 p.m., with all proceeds going to benefit the Addison County Parent-Child Center. For more information, visit facebook.com/horsetradersband.

The Rick & Kat’s Howlin’ Mouse in Rutland will host Soul Shove, Fall of Time and Humdinger & the Bucksnort on Jan. 28 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, call 772-7955.

On Feb. 4, an exhibit by Delsie Hoyt will open at the Vermont Folklife Center in Middlebury. The exhibit features braided rugs created by Hoyt using wholly unique vision and style. Her designs host a range of subject matter, from space to homey Vermont landscapes and more. The opening reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/vermontfolklifecenter.

A juried exhibit by Sam Abell will be displayed at PhotoPlace Gallery in Middlebury from Feb. 4 through March 3. The opening reception is planned for 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit photoplacegallery.com.

Rutland’s Local will host comics Owen Foley, Jason Marby, Omega Jade and more as part of their monthly comedic showcase on Feb. 10. The show is slated to begin at 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/thelocalvt.

The Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury will host a free presentation by Middlebury College professor Jane Chaplin on the contributions of Herodotus and Thucydides to the development of historiography on Feb. 1. Chaplin will begin her talk at 7 p.m. For more information, visit ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

The Vermont Humanities Council will present a tribute to Martin Luther King at the Vermont State House in Montpelier on Feb. 1. Poet and performer David Mills will provide background on King’s life and present his “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” This free lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit vermonthumanities.org.

× Expand Photo via Facebook. © DIANA DELUCIA PHOTOGRAPHY Possumhaw

Possumhaw says farewell

Local band Possumhaw dropped a bombshell on fans late last year.

After recording and performing around the region for the last twelve years, the band’s lead singer Colby Crehan — along with husband and bandmate Ryan Crehan — would be moving to Wyoming, and the acoustic quintet would be no more.

Fans took to social media to express their dismay and wish the couple well.

“Vermont’s loss, Wyoming’s gain,” said Williston resident Peter Engisch. “All the best to you and family.”

Vicky Loven wrote: “You are breaking my heart! Blessings on your move, Colby and Ryan.”

The band is now performing at old stomping grounds, with stops in both Vermont and New York as part of their farewell tour.

For the uninitiated, Colby took a moment to describe the band’s sound:

“It’s mostly original — we play acoustic, bluegrass instruments but it’s not traditional bluegrass by any means,” she said. “It has folk and blues elements to it, with a sprinkling of jazz. We do get comments after our shows that we’re quite varied.”

On Jan. 27, Possumhaw will stop at the CVU Theater in Hinesburg — according to Colby. On Feb. 12, the band will stop at the United Church of Westford. The concerts are slated for 7 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Tickets to the Hinesburg show are $20 for adults, $15 for kids.

Before the Crehans move to Wyoming, Possumhaw has a parting gift for fans: six new songs that have never been recorded, but will appear on the band’s website before the couple make their move.

“We have about six new songs that we haven’t recorded yet, and we’ll be trying to put those out,” said Colby.

“We’re going to miss playing for everyone a whole lot,” she said. “We really appreciate everyone who has come out to see us.”

For more information on the Possumhaw Farewell Tour, visit possumhaw.nethttp://possumhaw.net.