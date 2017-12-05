Pot, not green enough?

MONTPELIER | In Colorado, commercial marijuana cultivation comprises about half of all demand for new electricity. If Vermont adopts regulation, cultivation and sale of marijuana, industrial-scale indoor cultivation likewise will increase electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Vermont’s Clean Energy Plan calls for 90 percent total renewable energy by 2050.

A 2012 law set aggressive benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To meet these goals, Vermonters pay higher rates to support renewable energy and energy efficiency.

About half of Vermont’s electricity comes from high-emissions combustion of natural gas, oil, coal, or wood. Therefore, any proposed large “spike” in electricity use that does not lead to less fossil fuel consumption (like electric cars or home heat pumps) will hinder progress towards these goals. Huge new demands for round-the-clock power also could threaten reliable delivery of power, and require more purchases of expensive “peak” power.

Marijuana legalization is causing concerns across the U.S., especially with regard to incidents of driving while stoned. New research suggests it may be bad for the environment as well.

Vermont and Colorado relate to each other in a rough, “rule of thumb” 1:10 ratio. There is about one Vermonter per 10 Coloradans; about one megawatt of electricity consumed for every 10 in Colorado; and the frequent estimate of $20 million in possible Vermont marijuana regulation/sale revenue is about $1 for every $10 raised in Colorado.

Colorado pot cultivation consumes about 316,890 megawatt hours (MWH) of electricity. If the 1:10 ratio holds true, a “regulate and sell” Vermont industry will add about 32,000 MWH annually from commercial marijuana cultivation alone.

[Here’s my arithmetic: According to the Oct. 2, 2016 Denver Post, as early as 2014 indoor industrial pot “grows” consumed enough electricity to power 35,000 homes. The average Colorado home consumes 9,054 kilowatt hours (KWH) annually. 35,000 x 9054 equals 316,890,000 KWH, or 316,890 MWH. If the Vermont/Colorado 1:10 ratio holds, that is 31,689 MWH in Vermont, rounded up to 32,000 MWH.]

As of Nov. 1, Colorado had 1,461 licensed cultivation centers. Virtually all cultivation occurs indoors, due to commercial marijuana’s high-maintenance need for precise amounts of light, humidity, and heat. A failure in any of these three environmental factors could lead to quality control and financial disaster.