Pot opponents urge criminal prosecution of “gifted” sales

MONTPELIER | In response to reports of Vermont marijuana dealers’ deceptive attempts to evade Act 86’s prohibition of the sale of marijuana, Physicians, Families and Friends for a Better Vermont (PFFBVT) and Smart Approaches to Marijuana for Vermont (SAM-VT) last week urge prosecutors for the State of Vermont and the U.S. government to close the Act 86 marijuana “gifting” loophole by prosecuting those who exploit it.

PFFBVT and SAM-VT also urged Gov. Phil Scott and leaders of the Vermont General Assembly to promptly and publicly commit to repeal or at the very least amend Act 86, thus closing the legal loopholes that marijuana dealers now seek to exploit.

Act 86 legalized the “recreational” possession of marijuana, but prohibits its sale. Since the law took effect July 1, there have been several media reports of Vermont marijuana dealers “giving away” marijuana to customers who in return must pay exorbitant prices, equal to the commercial value of the “gifted” marijuana, for low-valued items or services. During the crafting of Act 86 earlier this year, the legislature did not expressly prohibit marijuana “gifting” for profit, despite being warned of the popularity of this practice in other legal recreational marijuana jurisdictions, such as Washington, D.C.

“Gifting supposedly free marijuana while charging hundreds of dollars for otherwise virtually worthless items or services is a blatant attempt to profit by the dispensing of marijuana,” Guy Page, executive director of BFFBVT, said July 19. “Vermonters were told repeatedly by the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott that Act 86 would not legalize marijuana trafficking. Yet, just a few days after personal possession became legal, attempts are being made to sell marijuana legally. This is unacceptable to law-abiding Vermonters who are concerned that recent legalization will increase commercialized access to today’s highly potent, addictive marijuana among at-risk populations, including our youth. Commercial marijuana creates addicts for profit.”