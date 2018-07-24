Pot: The gift that keeps on giving

MONTPELIER | Remember back in January, when the Legislature was considering the bill that would become Act 86, Vermonters were assured that legal “recreational pot” would just be grown and smoked in people’s homes? Boy, were we ever naïve.

Pot has only been legal to grow and consume for a little over two weeks, and already entrepreneurs and traders are selling or trading it on Craigslist and at country fairs, for starters. Consider the evidence:

Exhibit A: A South Burlington person used Craigslist to offer to trade an ounce of “high quality, organic grown weed” for a good riding lawn mower.

Exhibit B: In its article entitled “Legal Cannabis Grows Loopholes, as well as Profits,” the July 18 issue of Bridge of Montpelier describes a new marijuana specialty law firm with “24 clients signed up and another two dozen waiting.”

“Gifting,” says the Bridge, describes “what’s happening now in Washington, D.C., and Maine, (lawyer Timothy) Fair notes, where cannabis dispensers are sometimes charging $100 for a Snickers bar and then giving the marijuana as a freebie. ‘This is what happens when there’s only a half measure and you legalize without a mechanism for a tax-and-regulate system; you get entrepreneurial ingenuity. I fully anticipate seeing $50 t-shirts and $50 massages that include a free gift of cannabis.’ He said the tattoo industry did the same thing before it, too was granted legal commercial status.

“Air layering” is, says the Bridge, “a method of growing new plants, with roots and all, from stems still attached to the parent plant. ‘That would keep your numbers completely compliant even though you could potentially have tens, or possibly a hundred, depending on the size of the plant,” a cannabis consultant explains. “You could easily snip off those that are fully rooted and that wouldn’t constitute an additional number to your system. So I think some interesting propagation techniques can get around those numbers in a sense.”

Exhibit C: “Gifting” at the pot festival in Johnson, July 1, about 1,000 people attended the Heady Vermont Legalization Celebration in Johnson. And as the July 4, a weekly notes, “signs of a nascent gray market were evident.” At least two businesses were “gifting” marijuana brownies, cookies and joints in return for $20 raffle tickets and $15 string bracelets.

Who knew the possibilities? Answer: Vermont legislators knew about gifting before they voted for the law, or at least they would have known if they had been paying attention (when in December and afterwards anti-legalization advocacy group Physicians, Families and Friends for a Better Vermont pointed out the then-potential, and now very real problem of gifting)...

Overall social economic costs of increased consumption (health care, crime, lost productivity) will outweigh sales revenues – which, in California, were 80 percent below the state’s expectations.

Other than that – what’s not to like?