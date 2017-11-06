Power rangers

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Pictured: A utility crew repairs a damaged power line along Halladay Road in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | Five days after the unprecedented windstorm of Oct. 29-30, progress continued at a steady clip with an additional 100 lineworkers joining the response from New York, New England and Pennsylvania. Crews have restored power to 111,750 customers in Vermont, while working hard to bring service to the remaining 8,620. Green Mountain Power expected to make a lot of progress by the weekend with thousands restored by Nov. 3.