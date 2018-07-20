Precious metal dealers face charges

× Expand Vermont State Police photo An investigation has shown that Vermont businesses that purchase precious metal, including jewelry and coins, often are frequented by offenders as a place to sell stolen property.

SOUTH BURLINGTON | Several Vermont-based metal dealers face charges following a yearlong joint investigation by law enforcement authorities.

Following numerous burglary complaints during the summer of 2017, the Vermont State Police and the Northfield Police Department began investigating multiple precious metal dealers in the area for a number of possible criminal violations.

The investigation revealed that numerous stolen items from burglaries throughout Washington and Chittenden counties were being sold at local businesses.

The investigation revealed that multiple businesses were purchasing precious metal, some of which was later determined to be stolen, and failing to properly document these transactions and/or failing to register with the Department of Public Safety as precious-metals dealers as required under Vermont law.

The businesses include Country Thrift Store and More, Green Mountain Coin and Estate Jewelry, and Vermont Coin and Jewelry in South Burlington.

All precious metal dealers in Vermont are required to register with the Department of Public Safety, and to obtain and provide specific information from each purchase, such as a description of items and identification of sellers, to provide a reasonable amount of time for law enforcement to identify potential stolen property. This information can be crucial to criminal investigations, particularly as it relates to property crime.

This investigation has shown that businesses that purchase precious metal, including jewelry and coins, often are frequented by offenders as a place to sell stolen property. These profits are then used to facilitate a drug habit.

The following individuals face charges as publicly identified by state investigators: James Barrows Jr., 29, of Country Thrift Store and More , James Barrows Sr., 59, of Country Thrift Store and More, and John Kirby, 44, of Green Mountain Coin and Estate Jewelry, and Stephen Edwards, 70, of Vermont Coin and Jewelry, of South Burlington.