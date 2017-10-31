Pregnancy Center offers strength, healing, understanding

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Joanie Praamsma and Fawnda Buttolph of the Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | “Helping to avoid unintended consequences is what we’re all about,” according to Joanie Praamsma, executive director of the Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County.

Praamsma, along with Fawnda Buttolph, the center’s client services director, have reopened the well-respected resource center at a new, roomier location, on the second floor of 102 Court St. (U.S. Route 7), in Middlebury. The center faces Court Street on the northside of Countryside Carpet & Paint (the former Planned Parenthood site).

This caring, faith-based center is a non-profit organization funded entirely by local donations; it offers compassion, hope, and practical help to those struggling with pregnancy loss, relationship challenges and parenting concerns.

The Pregnancy Resource Center’s valuable support and services are always free of charge.

“We just purchased and moved into a space at 102 Court St. and are up and running,” Praamsma told the Eagle. “We are a center that offers education and support to those facing pregnancy challenges. We offer information and education classes, peer counseling and material resources and all of our services are free of charge. Feel free to drop in or visit our website at www.addisonpregnancycenter.org to learn more about us.”

All center services are confidential and designed to identify individual needs in a non-coercive and non-judgmental way.

“We serve women, families and students who are in need of pregnancy services regardless of age, race, religion or marital status,” Buttolph said.

Praamsma and Buttolph are compassionate women who are committed to providing accurate and complete information on all options so that a couple, or a single women, can make an informed decision that is best for mother and child.

Buttolph said that the center offers free pregnancy testing in junction with a medical doctor, information on abortion, pregnancy and adoption, crisis mentoring, support for parents, boyfriends and husbands, medical referrals, adoption counseling and referrals, well-pregnancy classes, parenting education and services such as maternity/baby, toddler clothing accessories.

The public is invited to the new center’s open house on Thursday, Nov. 16, 3-7 p.m. Snack and refreshments will be served.

For more details, you can call the center at (802) 388-7272 or email the client services desk at fawnda@addisonpregnancycenter.org.