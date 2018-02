MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard accepted a warranty deed from the National Bank of Middlebury on Feb. 13 conveying ownership of Printers Alley to the town, pending finalization by counsel for the bank and town officials.

By accepting the deed, which covers approximately 973 square feet but leaves a five-foot buffer along the north exterior wall of the bank, the town of Middlebury will gain flexibility in the improvements for Printers Alley once the bridge construction is complete.