Produce safety program accepting applications

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is accepting applications for Produce Safety Improvement Grants.

Approximately $74,000 in funding is available in this round, and funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants.

Applicants must grow, harvest, pack, or hold “covered produce” as defined by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule and have average annual produce sales of greater than $25,000 over the past three years. These capital improvement grants will support Vermont produce growers as they grow and develop on-farm produce safety improvements.

Questions about Produce Safety Improvement Grants or the FSMA Produce Safety Rule should be directed to (802) 828-2433 or AGR.FSMA@vermont.gov.