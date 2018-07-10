Public Safety worker was a victim of domestic violence

× Expand File photo Vermont domestic violence victim: Courtney Gaboriault, 29.

BARRE | The Vermont Department of Public Safety is mourning employee Courtney Gaboriault, who was slain July 4 in Barre.

Gaboriault, 29, worked for the department for the past nearly five years with the Vermont Crime Information Center.

She had worked as administrative services coordinator with the Vermont Marijuana Registry for the past 18 months.

“Courtney Gaboriault, a valued member of the Department of Public Safety family, was killed by a former boyfriend. This was another senseless act perpetrated by a man who sought to control and dominate another person,” said Thomas D. Anderson, commissioner of Public Safety.

“Domestic violence touches us all — and yesterday it touched the men and women of the Department of Public Safety in a particularly direct and heart-wrenching manner,” Anderson added. “The epidemic of domestic violence requires attention from every one of us, and victims need our full support and understanding. It is important to remember that domestic violence is about the offender’s need for power and control, not a potential consequence of falling in love. Perpetrators of domestic violence act with a sense of entitlement to exert control over their victims. Domestic violence is never justified and is the antithesis of love.”

Gaboriault was born and raised in Vermont and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 2007. In 2011, she earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from what was then called Lyndon State College. Her parents, younger sister and extended family live central Vermont.

Commissioner Anderson informed department employees last week of Courtney’s death, and counseling was immediately made available. The Department of Public Safety is supporting employees today by providing on-site grief counseling and will supply various forms of long-term ssistance.

A memorial service for Courtney is being planned for family, friends and co-workers.

Help is available to anyone who is experiencing domestic violence. Resources include the Vermont Network’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-228-7395. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has a website with extensive information on available resources.

The Department of Public Safety also encourages anyone who is aware of victims or perpetrators of domestic violence to reach out to advocacy agencies or law-enforcement authorities.