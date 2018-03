× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

RUTLAND | At a recent public meeting held in downtown Rutland, members and clients of the Addison County Parent-Child Center advised House Budget Appropriations Committee legislators on the center’s services in the community. Jeannie Demag spoke about how the center helped her get a high school diploma and provide child care. The center’s Donna Bailey asked legislators for an increase of $8 million to assist all area parent-child centers.