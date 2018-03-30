Pulitzer Prize winner to visit Middlebury

× Expand Photo by Kait Moreno Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw is in residence at Middlebury College April 10-11 and the public is invited to meet her.

MIDDLEBURY | We can thank two, enterprising Middlebury students for the upcoming momentous campus visit of the youngest ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

According to Middlebury College officials, senior students Annie Beliveau and Tevan Goldberg came up with the idea to invite New York-based composer Caroline Shaw to spend two days on campus. Shaw loved the idea and accepted.

The idea is for Pulitzer Prize-winner Shaw meet with students interested in music as well as interested local residents.

This unusual campus stay will end with a public concert of the Pulitzer winner’s work in Robison Hall on Wednesday, April 11.

According to Liza Sacheli, director of the Mahaney Center for the Arts, Shaw is a vocalist, violinist, composer, and producer.

“Her campus visit will culminate in a concert of her original works which was selected to advance by a group of fellow students,” she noted. “In addition to the public discussions and performance outlined in greater detail below, Shaw will also visit classes in electronic music, collaborative improvisation, and dance; consult on student compositions; and rehearse with students while in Middlebury. “

The Rothrock Family Fund for Experiential Learning in the Performing Arts is helping to fund the musician’s visit on campus. The residency is also co-sponsored by Middlebury College’s Ross Commons, Chellis House, and the Department of Music.

Shaw received the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 for “Partita for Eight Voices”, written for the Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, of which she is a member.

Shaw studied at Yale, Rice, and Princeton, and was a recipient of the infamous Thomas J. Watson fellowship to study historical formal gardens and landscape architecture in Europe.

“Caroline is an incredibly unique voice. To me, she represents the future of music. There’s no threshold to entry for her work. You don’t need to have a PhD in Ligeti to understand her language. It engages the heart,” according to Limor Tomer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s MetLiveArts series.

All three Shaw events in Middlebury are free and open to the public:

The first, titled, “Composer Caroline Shaw: From Pulitzer to Kanye” is on Tuesday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m., in Axinn Center’s Room 229.

The second, a lunch discussion with Shaw will take place on Wednesday, April 11, at 12:15 p.m., at Chellis House. The Chellis House Women’s Resource Center on Hillcrest Road.

The third event, Shaw ‘s concert, is Wednesday, April 11, at 8 p.m., at the Mahaney ’Center for the Arts’ Robison Hall at 72 Porter Field Rd. Free parking is available curbside on Route 30 or in the Center for the Arts parking lot.