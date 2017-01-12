Queen City icon turns 200

by

BURLINGTON — A well-known Burlington icon celebrates its 200th birthday this year. The Unitarian Church, originally known as “The Brick Meeting House” stands tall at the top of Church Street in downtown Burlington. Meeting this two century milestone makes it the oldest remaining place of worship left in Burlington. 

In 1814, members of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington — then known as the First Congregational Society of Burlington — purchased a five acre lot of land for $1,000 on which to build a meeting house. Construction began in May, 1816 after plans were developed by architects — unusual as most churches were built independently without having an architect formally involved. The building was finished in late December and a dedication service took place Jan. 9, 1817.

The timbers for the roof of the structure came from Brown’s River Valley, the bricks were locally made, and all the nails were hammered by hand. The decision was made to build the church out of brick versus the more traditional wood of churches in New England at the time. This choice contributed in part to the longevity of the building, as many wooden churches can begin to decay over time. The grand total for the construction of the church was $22,185.34.

The church is considered the most photographed landmark in the Queen City, according to those who have studied the history of the church, and  is a popular location for people to snap a “selfie.” 

Along with the Masonic Temple and the Richardson Building, the church is part of the “Head of Church Street” historic district. The district was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 15, 1974. 

Members of the church, which is part of the Unitarian Universalist Association, celebrated this historic milestone Sunday with a special rededication service to honor the 200 years.

Tags

by

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines