Race to save Mason

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Mason Wedge and his Uncle Billy Grace.

BRISTOL | Mason Wedge loves hunting and fishing.

The 6-year-old boy, who was recently diagnosed with DKC, or dyskeratosis congenita, still talks about his hunting and fishing adventures with his late father, B.J. Wedge. Young Mason’s dad died just five months ago.

B.J. Wedge died on April 7. Then there was more bad news for the family: Mason was diagnosed with DKC on April 20.

“It has been a very difficult year,” said Donna Johnson, Mason’s grandmother, of Brandon. “Mason lost his dad first and now this. If DKC isn’t treated early enough, it can cause pulmonary problems and leukoplakia, which is leukemia.”

Mason’s mother, Jennifer Clark Wedge, is now a widow making ends meet to help her ill child.

As a single mother, Jennifer is struggling to do the best for Mason, the love of her life. Since the April 20 diagnosis, Jennifer has had little time to mourn her husband B.J.

“He started bruising a lot, and that’s how the examination led to a diagnosis of DKC,” said Lisa Tatro of Bristol, the sister of Mason’s grandmother.

According to Tatro, Mason’s mother had to quit her job to take care of the boy. It is also possible that Jennifer may have the inherited disease too, she said.

Both Mason’s grandmother and Lisa have spearheaded an effort to raise needed funds for the boy’s medical treatment.

Recent family fundraising events included a local dance, which was well attended. More events are planned in the coming weeks.

“Mason has to go to Boston’s Children’s Hospital,” according to Johnson. “He’ll be there for a bone marrow transplant and then even possible stem-cell treatments, so the family is in need of money to help get Mason to and from Boston. He’ll also have to stay down there for awhile and that will be expensive.”

Meanwhile, the Wedge family has mobilized quickly to help Mason and his mother; the fundraising events mean a lot not only for the bottom line, but also for the boy’s unflagging optimism, despite his occasional comments about “joining Dad someday.”

“Jennifer needs auto parts so her car is ready to go when the time comes to travel back and forth to Boston,” Tatro said.