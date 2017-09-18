Race to save Mason

Photo by Lou Varricchio
Mason Wedge and his Uncle Billy Grace.
BRISTOL | Mason Wedge loves hunting and fishing.
The 6-year-old boy, who was recently diagnosed with DKC, or dyskeratosis congenita, still talks about his hunting and fishing adventures with his late father, B.J. Wedge. Young Mason’s dad died just five months ago.
B.J. Wedge died on April 7. Then there was more bad news for the family: Mason was diagnosed with DKC on April 20.
“It has been a very difficult year,” said Donna Johnson, Mason’s grandmother, of Brandon. “Mason lost his dad first and now this. If DKC isn’t treated early enough, it can cause pulmonary problems and leukoplakia, which is leukemia.”
Mason’s mother, Jennifer Clark Wedge, is now a widow making ends meet to help her ill child.
As a single mother, Jennifer is struggling to do the best for Mason, the love of her life. Since the April 20 diagnosis, Jennifer has had little time to mourn her husband B.J.
“He started bruising a lot, and that’s how the examination led to a diagnosis of DKC,” said Lisa Tatro of Bristol, the sister of Mason’s grandmother.
According to Tatro, Mason’s mother had to quit her job to take care of the boy. It is also possible that Jennifer may have the inherited disease too, she said.
Both Mason’s grandmother and Lisa have spearheaded an effort to raise needed funds for the boy’s medical treatment.
Recent family fundraising events included a local dance, which was well attended. More events are planned in the coming weeks.
“Mason has to go to Boston’s Children’s Hospital,” according to Johnson. “He’ll be there for a bone marrow transplant and then even possible stem-cell treatments, so the family is in need of money to help get Mason to and from Boston. He’ll also have to stay down there for awhile and that will be expensive.”
Meanwhile, the Wedge family has mobilized quickly to help Mason and his mother; the fundraising events mean a lot not only for the bottom line, but also for the boy’s unflagging optimism, despite his occasional comments about “joining Dad someday.”
“Jennifer needs auto parts so her car is ready to go when the time comes to travel back and forth to Boston,” Tatro said.
“Please, let’s help Mason and Jenn with any and all donations,” grandmother Donna Johnson told the Eagle.
Meanwhile, Mason may be tired, but he’s smiling, talking about going fishing and surprised with all the local attention.
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Mason Wedge and the Kampersville women’s softball team last week.
Last week, the boy participated in a women’s softball tournament held at Kampersville in Salisbury. The women made the boy the center of attention as he slugged a ball and ran all the bases to round home.
“The Kampersville women were very gracious and Mason was thrilled to be on the field and play a little,” Johnson said.
Dealing with a sick child is an especially stressful burden for a parent and other family members.
Oftentimes, the questions of “why me?” “why did this happen?” are asked. Yet when you see Mason Wedge, you have to wonder: where does he gets his courage? “His laughter will make your heart melt. His strength will make you cry,” said one of the Kampersville ballplayers.
If you watch Mason Wedge and his family fight against the boy’s DKC, it will change your life forever.
The Wedge family will hold a special fundraising dance for Mason and his mother on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 11 p.m., at the American Legion Post on U.S. Route 7 in Brandon. The cost is $8 per person and $15 per couple.
An upcoming Halloween Trick or Treat fundraising event will also be announced although a date and location has not been selected at this time.
To help with Mason Wedge’s medical expenses and his single mother’s needs, call Lisa Tatro at 398-5501.