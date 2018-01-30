Racial, social justice coalition meets

× Expand Photo provided Racial justice, social justice, environmental justice, criminal justice reform, and civil liberty groups hosted the first annual Systemic Racism Awareness Day in the State House last week. Several residents of Addison and Rutland counties joined the Coalition action in Montpelier.

MIDDLEBURY | Last week, racial justice, social justice, environmental justice, criminal justice reform, and civil liberty groups from around Vermont partnered under the umbrella of the Racial Justice Reform Coalition and host the first annual Systemic Racism Awareness Day.

Several residents of Addison and Rutland counties joined the Coalition action in Montpelier.

Last year the Coalition successfully championed Act 54, which established a panel to review and provide recommendations to address the evident disparities in treatment people of color are experiencing here in Vermont.

Officials of the Racial Justice Reform Coalition said they were pleased with the 2017 enactment of Act 54, the racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems advisory panel, however, this was just the first step.

According to members Mark Hughes and Robb Kidd, the Coalition made recommendations and urge the passage of a House bill as well as strengthen S.281 to establish an Equity Commission for the Mitigation of Systemic Racism, make racial profiling illegal, and to ensure that Vermont is doing all it can to protect and advance justice and equality for all within our borders.

At a Montpelier press conference at the State House, which coincided with Systemic Racism Awareness Day, activists talked about the hyper-criminalization of African-Americans and the driving forces behind the U.S. prison boom.

The presentation was a part of State House film and discussion series spearheaded by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.