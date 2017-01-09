Radio station plays controversial Christmas carol

RUTLAND — A Christmas carol that’s on the playlist of a Rutland radio station is causing waves.

The station, 105.3 Cat Country Radio, is playing “Foreigners,” a song on a satirical album, Twisted Christmas. It’s an overhaul of the Christian hymn, Gloria in Excelsis Deo, Latin for “Glory to God in the highest.”

The song’s lyrics note: “We want to be Americans, but we’re illegal aliens.…”

Cat Country Radio Station General Manager Glenda Hawley didn’t return a phone call, requesting comment.

The timing of the station’s decision to play the song troubles some Rutland- area residents. The city is slated to welcome early next month refugees from war-torn Syria and Iraq.

The decision to accept the refugees caused controversy in the city, and some are concerned about timing.

The law firm, Meub Gallivan & Larson, decided to pull its advertising from the radio station. Attorney Chris Larson made that decision. He was on vacation and unavailable for comment.

Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, said she doesn’t want to hear anything that contains offensive lyrics. She noted she hasn’t heard of other area businesses pulling their advertising from the radio station.

Top Headlines