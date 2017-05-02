Rail upgrade work at Route 7 crossing

FERRISBURGH — Vermont Rail System (VRS) reported that track and bed work is underway at the Ferrisburgh rail crossing, across U.S. Route 7, adjacent to the solar farm at the Vergennes city limits. Railroad safety crews are walking along the highway flagging motorists in the work zone.

“There is presently upgrade work going on at that crossing,” according to Seldon Houghton of the VRS. Due to this work, the crossing signals are presently disabled.”

According to Seldon, when crossing signals are disabled, the train crew is required to flag the crossing before occupying it. North and southbound traffic can be delayed while crews are working.

“Once the improvements are done and the signals are activated again, the train will proceed over the crossing at speed,” he told the Eagle.