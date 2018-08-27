Rainey resigns from new committee

Champlain College photo Stacey Rainey.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard accepted the resignation of Stacey Rainey, of Community Barn Ventures, from the new Middlebury Economic Health Committee, according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

Rainey, who along with business partner Mary Cullinane, had been appointed to the Committee on July 31, decided to step down after board members expressed concerns about having two individuals from the same firm serve on the committee.

The Middlebury Selectboard appointed John Freidin, who had previously been a first alternate, as a full member, replacing Rainey.

Before founding Community Barn Ventures, Rainey was Chief Operating Officer at Middlebury Interactive Languages, an online provider of World Language courses for grades K-12.

Prior to her work there, she managed national investments for Microsoft Corporation education programs, and at The Parthenon Group, driving strategy engagements for a variety of client sectors.

Locally, Rainey has served on the Bridge School board and currently serves on the Middlebury Underground board.

Rainey was recently elected to the Champlain College Board of Trustees.