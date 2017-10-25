Ray Fisher: Middlebury’s boy of summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of VHS Ray Fisher and 1910 N.Y. Yankees official team photograph with the young Vermonter, fresh our of Middlebury College, on line. Today, you can buy a replica 1910 baseball just like the one Fisher wore.

It’s World Series season and time to remember Vermont’s MLB star of old, Ray Lyle Fisher.

If you drive along Court Street (Route 7) in Middlebury, you may have seen an historical marker at the intersection with Creek Road, on the lawn of Key Bank. The marker tells the story of Ray Fisher, local boy turned early-20th century baseball star.

Fisher was born Oct. 8, 1887, at a now demolished farm located along Creek Road near today’s ACTR transportation center.

Fisher spent a lot of time in Middlebury growing up and playing a variety of sports, especially his beloved baseball.

The young Fisher demonstrated an early talent for sports while still a student at Middlebury High School and later Middlebury College; he excelled at playing baseball and football.

Following college, in 1910, he was recruited by the up and coming New York Yankees.

According to the Yankees, “Ray pitched in the major leagues for ten seasons, compiling a 100-94 record and 2.82 ERA.”

In 1921 Fisher became baseball coach at the University of Michigan, where he coached for 38 seasons and won 15 Big Ten championships.”

Later, Fisher was a respected coach where he spent summers at a camp on Lake Champlain and coaching in Vermont’s Northern League.

The famous Yankee player died at age 95 on Nov. 3, 1982.

For Vermont baseball fans, you can celebrate Addison County’s MLB star by purchasing an exact replica of the same 1910 Yankees cap Ray Fisher sported from licensed online sellers. Simply search for “1910 New York Yankees cap”. Batter up!