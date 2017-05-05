RCHS offers trap-neuter-return program for feral cats

× Expand Photo provided

RUTLAND — The Rutland County Humane Society can help people out who have feral cats in their neighborhood. Do you see them when you’re out, especially at night? Are you currently feeding feral cats? Are they hiding under your garage or barn? If so, the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) can help. RCHS is working with citizens around the county where feral cats are living on a population control program called Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), in which feral cats are humanely trapped, vaccinated against rabies and sterilized. They are then returned to their familiar habitats.

Feral cats are very different from stray cats in their relationship and interaction with people. They are not socialized towards humans. A stray cat who has been socialized in his life can become a domestic pet once again, with time and patience. A feral cat, however, is an animal who has had little or no contact with humans, and survives on its own, outdoors. They are afraid of humans, and can almost never be made into a pet cat, although their kittens, if socialized early enough in life, can be adopted as pets.

According to the website Alley Cat Allies, it can be difficult to differentiate between stray and feral felines. The bottom line, they say, is if a cat you don’t know approaches you or if you can touch her, she is most likely not feral. A stray may approach people or houses, will most likely be alone and might move like a house cat, such as walking with its tail up as a sign of friendliness. It might make eye contact or meow. Conversely, feral cats will avoid people and find hiding places. They might crawl and crouch low to the ground, will probably not make eye contact, and may belong to a colony of feral cats.

If you want to learn more about the RCHS Trap-Neuter-Return program please contact Beth at 483.6700 or shelterbeth@rchsvt.org.