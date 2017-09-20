Remembering Dr. Daniel Foley

× Expand Photo provided The late Dr. Daniel Foley, alongside Dr. Mary Beerworth, at the Rutland Women’s Healthcare clinic in 2014.

RUTLAND | Dr. Daniel M. Foley, 66, of Rutland, Vt., and Beaufort, S.C., died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2017, from a sudden heart attack.

Foley was born in Rutland on Nov. 23, 1950, as the youngest of three sons to William H. Foley Sr. and Elva E. (Mahar) Foley. After his early education at Christ the King School, he graduated high school from Mount St. Joseph Academy. He received his B.A. degree from Connecticut College, his M.D. diploma from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, and completed a medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Vanderbilt University.

Surviving Foley are his wife, Laurie (Lorenz) Foley, his daughter, Lillian J. Kerwin, of Naples, Fla. (along with husband Timothy Kerwin and daughter Violet Kerwin). s

Also sons Brooks M. Foley, of Marblehead, Mass. (along with wife Haley Foley, daughter Elle Foley and son Brody Foley), Gregory M. Foley, of Colorado Springs, Colo. (along with wife Amy Foley and son Jacob Foley), and Evan D. Foley, of Norwalk, Conn., along with wife Courtney Foley and son Jack Foley. His stepsons, Justin Thomas, of Cincinnati, Ohio (along with wife Kristen Thomas and daughters Katherine and Abigail Thomas), and Nathan Thomas, of New York, N.Y., also survive him.

Survivors of Foley also include brothers, William Foley, of Rutland, and wife Barbara Foley, and Rev. Michael Foley, of Kauai, Hawaii. His nieces, Elizabeth Foley and Lynn Douglass, of Rutland.

Foley was predeceased by his parents, William H. Foley Sr. and Elva E. (Mahar) Foley, of Rutland. Daniel was also predeceased by his late wife, Lorilee J. Foley.

Foley had a large network of friends in both Vermont and his recently embraced community of Beaufort, S.C., which included a diverse group of men and women, all of whom held him in high regard. Among his most intimate friends were the Gourmet Group, with whom his relationships span decades.

Foley was a practicing OB/Gyn at Rutland Regional Medical Center for 31 years in Rutland.

He was the chairman of the Department of OB/Gyn at RRMC, the service line director of Women’s Health, and the president of the medical staff. He was Physician of the Year at RRMC in 2010. His organizational affiliations included American College of OB/Gyn, Vermont State Medical Society, American College of Physician Executives and Lonnie S. Burnett Society.