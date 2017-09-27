Remembering James Foster

MIDDLEBURY | James H. Foster Jr., 47, died as the result of a farming accident on Sept. 21, 2017. He was born Jan. 29, 1970 in Middlebury, the son of James and Joyce (Warner) Foster.

Foster was a graduate of Middlebury Union High School class of 1988 and received his Associates degree in Ag Business Management from Vermont Technical College in 1990. He furthered his education at Kansas State University and received his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in animal science in 1992.

He married Tricia Eastwood on Oct. 9, 1993 at the Middlebury Congregational Church.

Foster was an owner of Vermont Natural Ag Products and Foster Brothers Farm in Middlebury. He was a dedicated husband and father whose values of integrity guided him each day. He was a humble and kind leader on the Addison County Fair and Field Days board, the Vermont FFA Foundation and the Central Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his wife Tricia of Middlebury, by his parents James and Joyce Foster of Middlebury, his children, MaKayla, Caleb and Jocelyn Foster all of Middlebury, by his sister Karen Foster-Baccei and husband David of Middlebury, by his brother Mark Foster and wife Nicole of Middlebury. Also by his aunts and uncles, Robert and Nancy Foster, Judith and Bill Roy, Sharon and Robert Chalecki, Dorothy and former Gov. James Douglas, Joyce and David Wetmore, Linda and Craig L’Heureux and Bettee and Keith LeBeau, also by his nieces, Ashlynn Foster, Tatum Eastwood and Remy Eastwood, by his nephew, Colin Foster, and his god daughter Mackenzie LeBeau.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Howard and Helen Foster, Robert and Gladys Warner and by his aunt Susanne Gove.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, with the Rev. Andy Nagy-Benson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: "The James H. Foster Jr. Children’s Fund" in care of Tricia Foster 2066 Case St., Middlebury, Vt. 05753 or to Addison County Fair and Field Days at P.O. Box 745, Middlebury, Vt. 05753.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.