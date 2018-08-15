Remembering Lucien Desabrais

× Expand Lucien Desabrais

SALISBURY | Lucien R. Desabrais, 88, died July 25, 2018 at his residence in Salisbury surrounded by his family. Lucien is remembered by many local shoppers for operating a laundry and dry cleaning business for many years as well as being the helpful and knowledgeable clerk at Aubuchon Hardware on Court Street in downtown Middlebury.

He was born June 15, 1930 in Proctor the son of Mose J. and Julia R. (Ladouceur) Desabrais.

Lucien was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War where he was stationed in Munich, Germany.

Together with his wife they owned and operated Desabrais Laundry and Dry Cleaning for 27 years.

After selling the business to his daughter and son-in-law, he worked many part time jobs including working at Brush Motors during the 1950s before purchasing the laundry in 1966, school bus driver and Standard Register and working at Aubuchon Hardware where he was the oldest working employee serving nearly 20 years.

Lucien was a life member of the Middlebury American Legion and the Middlebury VFW.

He is survived by his four daughters, Marion Desabrais, Lucie Noble and her husband Steven, Rebecca Raymond and her husband Randall, Lisa Bagley and wife May Morse, all of Addison County. By his brother Mose Desabrais and wife Anne, by his sister-in-law Joanne Desabrais, by his 11 grandchildren, Michael and April, Shane and Tonya, Ashley, Erika and Dennis, and Laura and Heather, Nicole and Bre, Desmond and Randee by his 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 59 years Thea ( Schmidt) Desabrais and by his children, Lucien R. Desabrais Jr. and Bettina Ruth Desabrais, by his siblings, Norman, Roger, Rose, Jeannette and infant sisters Lillian and Mary.

Burial was in West Salisbury Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Addison County Home Health and Hospice for the care of their father.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Addison County Home Health and Hospice at P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, Vt 05753.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

