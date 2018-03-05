Remembering Val Murphy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Champlain Valley Christian School Mrs. Val Murphy.

VERGENNES | Staff of the Champlain Valley Christian School, an independent Christian institution located in Vergennes, have announced the passing of the school’s Bible and art teacher, Mrs. Val Murphy.

“With tremendous earthly sorrow we say goodbye to our beloved Bible and art teacher, Mrs. Val Murphy... They discovered that Val suffered from a brain aneurysm, which ultimately took her life... While those of us left behind feel the sorrow of losing someone so soon, we rest in the confidence that our faithful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, took her to her Heavenly Home at the exact moment he wanted her to join the other saints in great joy around the Crystal Sea.

“We miss you, Mrs. Murphy, but look forward to seeing you again some day; I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7)...,” according to a school announcement posted online.

Murphy was well liked among the school’s faculty, students, parents, and alumni.

“Let’s share some of the things we remember about her as a teacher and friend,” said former CVCS student Micha Sullivan Lee. “I’ve been thinking all day about being in her class for 3rd and 4th grade... She always read us the best chapter books. Now that I’m no longer in Vermont, I always enjoyed a good visit with Mrs. Murphy... Her dedication to Christ and the CVCS will live on through all the lives she has touched.”