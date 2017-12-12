Rep. Sheldon is named ‘Climate Champion’

× Expand File photo Climate Champion: State Rep. Amy Sheldon of East Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | State Rep. Amy Sheldon of East Middlebury has been named a Climate Champion by the social-justice activist group Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR).

VBSR honored Sheldon along with other Vermont House legislators as Climate Champions last week.Sheldon was recognized for her efforts to grow the economy and create green jobs by putting a price on carbon pollution, which many believe is changing the Earth’s climate.

“Vermont spends nearly $2 billion each year on fossil fuels and most of that money leaves our local economy and goes right out of the state,” said Jane Campbell, VBSR’s executive director. “VBSR is delighted to honor these legislators for recognizing that keeping more of our energy spending here in Vermont is a major economic development opportunity.”

Sheldon happily accepted the award and took the opportunity to voice her opinion about climate change.

“Putting a price on carbon pollution and directing revenue into diverse, local, clean energy will provide a solid foundation for growing Vermont’s economy,” Sheldon said. “By taking control of our energy future, we can set an example for the rest of the country, help reduce the effects of climate change, build resilience in our communities and demonstrate that doing the right thing is also good for business.”

VBSR awarded Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce with its Public Servant of the Year Award for climate change through state investments.